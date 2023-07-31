CoreCivic (CXW) to Release Earnings on Monday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. CoreCivic has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.31-$1.42 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.65 million. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CoreCivic Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $9.52 on Monday. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.
Several equities analysts have commented on CXW shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
