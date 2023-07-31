Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 1,669 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $556,791,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average is $139.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $158.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

