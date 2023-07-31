Crystal Valley Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:CYVF)

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Crystal Valley Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CYVF opened at $63.00 on Monday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68.

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

