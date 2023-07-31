Crystal Valley Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:CYVF)

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.
Crystal Valley Financial Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of CYVF opened at $63.00 on Monday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68.
About Crystal Valley Financial
