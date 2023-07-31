Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $258.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.56. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.40 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0168 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.