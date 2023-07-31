Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $453,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

