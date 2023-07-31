Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.14.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $824.97 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $389.83 and a 1-year high of $860.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $799.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $728.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

