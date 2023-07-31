Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,924 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Stock Performance

NYSE PGRE opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Paramount Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

About Paramount Group

(Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.