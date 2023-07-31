Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 6,575 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $858.78 million, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 542.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of March 31, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

