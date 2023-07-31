Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 42,140 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $793,917.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,230,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 42,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $793,917.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,481 shares in the company, valued at $16,230,302.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,889,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,577,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,141,392.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 442,140 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.09. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

