Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ:RTL opened at $7.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $960.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -68.00%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

