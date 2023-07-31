Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 353 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,194,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centerspace by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,742,000 after buying an additional 119,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centerspace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Centerspace Stock Up 0.4 %

Centerspace Announces Dividend

CSR stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $909.27 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,730.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

