Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $217,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Chegg by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Stock Performance

Chegg stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.13. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chegg from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

