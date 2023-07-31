Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cimpress by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2,331.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cimpress from $68.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

CMPR opened at $67.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

