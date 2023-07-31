Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after buying an additional 799,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIV opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

