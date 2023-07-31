Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

