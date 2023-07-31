Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $21.42 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 32.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $132.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

