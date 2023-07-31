Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $53.50 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

