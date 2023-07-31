Dover Advisors LLC Buys 834 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 106,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day moving average of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.