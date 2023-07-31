Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $676,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

