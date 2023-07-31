Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Entegris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $108.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,425.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Entegris by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

