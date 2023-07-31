Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,463,000 after acquiring an additional 62,568 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Equifax Trading Down 0.0 %

Equifax stock opened at $202.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.69. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.