Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,177,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after buying an additional 286,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,954,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $125,325.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 218,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,511.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

