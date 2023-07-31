Evercore ISI Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

