Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $127.24 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $127.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.77 and a 200-day moving average of $113.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

