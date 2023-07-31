Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $39,656,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.14.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $824.97 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $389.83 and a 52-week high of $860.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $799.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $728.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

