Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after buying an additional 522,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after buying an additional 336,375 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 112.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 592,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 312,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 269,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of FPI opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $593.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

