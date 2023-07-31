Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $75.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

