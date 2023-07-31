Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 294,055 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

