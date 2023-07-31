Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 578,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,833 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $520.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.48. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

