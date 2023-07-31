First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 18,387 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

