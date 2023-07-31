First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SpectralCast restated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

