Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34,448 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

GAIN stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.41. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 53.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 73.28%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

