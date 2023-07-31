Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Stock Position Reduced by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,136 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

