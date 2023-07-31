Graypoint LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $174.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.11.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

