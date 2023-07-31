Graypoint LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
JNJ stock opened at $174.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.11.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.