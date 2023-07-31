Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 50,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $3,549,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $90.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $94.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $2.1262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

