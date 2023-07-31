Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $871,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Insider Activity

Haemonetics Price Performance

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $93.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.