Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stake Reduced by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,152,000 after buying an additional 57,796 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after buying an additional 828,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,065,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

