H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEES. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.05.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.