H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEES. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.05.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than H&E Equipment Services
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.