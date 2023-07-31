HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,441 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $64.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

