Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 10,897 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $58.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.