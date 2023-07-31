Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 11,349 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 134.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $72.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

