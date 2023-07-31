Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 1,157 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $152.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $171.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.