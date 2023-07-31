Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 3,423 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $124.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

