Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 564 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 310,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 74,584 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $3,413,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.