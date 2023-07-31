Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,142,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,215 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.7 %

MOS stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.