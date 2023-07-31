Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

