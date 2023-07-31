Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,253,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,308,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $45.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $310.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

