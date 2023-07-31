Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 167.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $110.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.71. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

