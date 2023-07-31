Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 20,165 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,974,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,299,000 after buying an additional 329,106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 474,271 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HEFA opened at $30.90 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.5543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.