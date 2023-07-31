Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 8,221 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 232.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 291,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VSS opened at $115.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.15. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $115.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.